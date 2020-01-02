Hillary Clinton is appointed new Chancellor of Queen’s

Hillary Clinton has been appointed as the new Chancellor of Queen’s University, Belfast.

The university made the surprise announcement that the former United States Presidential candidate would become its first ever female Chancellor yesterday morning.

The former United States First Lady, Senator and Secretary of State said she had grown a “strong relationship” with Queens’ over the years.

Accepting the position, Secretary Clinton, said: “It is a great privilege to become the Chancellor of Queen’s University, a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years.”

She continued: “The University is making waves internationally for its research and impact and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence.”

Mr Stephen Prenter, Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Senate, the University’s governing body, said: “I am delighted that Queen’s has chosen Hillary Clinton to be its new Chancellor.

“Secretary Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognised leader will be an incredible advocate for Queen’s and an inspirational role model for the Queen’s community.”

Queen’s say that, as Chancellor, Hillary Clinton will act as an advisor to the university and an ambassador for the institution, as well as fulfilling ceremonial roles.

A Queen’s spokesperson said: “The Chancellor fulfils three main roles — a ceremonial one which involves presiding at degree congregations; an ambassadorial role, where the office holder helps to “open doors” for the University as it seeks to fulfil its mission; and finally as an advisor, available to the Vice-Chancellor and senior management as a ‘sounding board’ and to provide counsel and guidance.”

In a statement announcing the appointment, Queen’s highlighted the former United States Senator’s “strong links” with Northern Ireland — in particular her focus on “economic development” as the Secretary of State and her “considerable contribution to the Northern Ireland Peace Process” as First Lady.