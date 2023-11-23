Industrial action by school support workers, including bus drivers, set to coincide with wider public transport strike
Coinciding with a wider public transport strike, the industrial action is being taken by the support workers in pursuit of a pay and grading review to “help address the chronic issue of low pay among education support staff,” the union said.
Significant disruption is expected in many schools, including catering, administration, cleaning and other roles.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The failure to implement the pay and grading review leaves our low paid members working in the Education Authority no alternative but to escalate their strike action. The school support staff workers have the full and continuing support of Unite in their campaign for fair pay.”
Unite regional officer Kieran Ellison said: “The pay and grading review needs to be urgently progressed but the Department of Education is obstructing its implementation by failing to request the funding needed to pay for it. The permanent secretary and the department bears full responsibility for the continued strike action by school support workers.”