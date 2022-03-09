Integrated Education Bill passes after Stormont vote
The Integrated Education Bill has been given the backing of a majority of MLAs at Stormont.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:03 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:26 pm
The Bill, put forward by the Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong, has passed with 49 votes for and 38 against.
One vote was considered invalid.
The Bill has proved controversial with opposition from a range of educational sectors, including organisations representing the Catholic maintained, controlled and voluntary grammar sectors having spoken out against it in recent weeks.
More to follow...