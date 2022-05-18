IoD expands preofessional development programme following major increase in demand

Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoD NI) has announced plans to expand its professional development programme following a surge in demand in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The leading business organisation said it is experiencing record numbers of directors seeking to undergo training as they tool up for the post-Covid era.

IoD NI nations manager Heather White, said: “Throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic and in the months that have followed the various lockdowns, business leaders have increasingly been taking stock, looking at their organisations and considering how they might do things better.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For many, this has meant investing in professional development for themselves and their senior teams, with the understanding that doing so is proven to deliver better outcomes for their businesses at its people. As a result, we have experienced unprecedented levels of demand for our professional development offering.

“Leading a business is both demanding and challenging and we’re dedicated to providing directors with the requisite skills needed to head dynamic organisations.”

To cope with the demand, the IoD has added a second Diploma in Company Direction to take place this autumn.

Heather added: “With so many cohorts of directors successfully completing the Certificate in Company Direction through the IoD, we are providing a second staging of its follow-on programme, the Diploma in Company Direction later this year.

“Combined, these form two elements of the journey towards becoming a Chartered Director, the pinnacle qualification offered by the IoD.”