Training will not be mandatory and English will remain the "principal language".

Irish language and Ulster Scots legislation was recently passed by the House of Commons following commitments in the New Decade, New Approach deal agreed in 2020.

However, it has not yet received Royal Assent and so commissioners for both have not yet been appointed.The EA has introduced interim policies and a consultation on them will run until 27 February 2023.

Sinn Fein leaders protesting at Stormont in 2019 in support of an Irish Language act.

South Antrim TUV representative Mel Lucas said the EA consultation document makes no mention of the impact of the proposals on their budget.

"At a time of such pressure on personal and public finances, many will question this decision to squander money on Irish when everyone who speaks it in Northern Ireland already adequately speaks English," he said.

"That said, with an Irish Language Act set to come into force this is but a foretaste of the waste we can expect to see across the entire public sector."

"Obviously, such legislation, as is reflected in the case in Wales, is going to open up employment opportunities exclusively to people who speak Irish, meaning that non-Irish speakers will be disadvantaged when it comes to applying for jobs in the public sector.

He said over £200m has been spent "feting" the Irish language in recent years.

But SDLP Irish Language Spokesperson Patsy McGlone welcomed the news.

"With legislation on languages passing through the House of Commons it is positive to see organisations taking the initiative and getting ready for the changes that it will introduce," he said.