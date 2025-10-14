'It will make a real difference for families struggling with the cost of school uniforms' - Education Minister Paul Givan welcomes final stage of School Uniforms Bill

Education Minister Paul Givan has welcomed the Assembly’s support for the School Uniforms (Guidelines and Allowances) Bill, which has now passed the Final Stage of the legislative process.

The Minister introduced the Bill to reduce the costs of school uniforms in February 2025 and, having passed the Final Stage, it will come into operation in time for the 2026/2027 school year.

Paul Givan said: “Today sees the School Uniforms Bill complete its legislative passage through the Assembly.

"It is a strong and effective piece of legislation that will make a real difference for families struggling with the cost of school uniforms.

“The Bill places a statutory duty on schools to adhere to new Departmental guidelines on school uniform policies, rather than simply having to consider them.

"It also gives the Department a legally enforceable power of direction should schools fail to follow the guidelines.”

The School Uniforms Bill provides a comprehensive framework that:

Requires schools to consult with parents and pupils when developing uniform policies.

Mandates that policies address affordability, comfort, practicality and value for money.

Allows for caps on costs or branded items.

Ensures uniforms are available from multiple suppliers unless value for money can be demonstrated.

Extends uniform grant eligibility to pupils in independent schools.

Provides for reporting and review of the guidelines at least every three years.

School uniform hanging on door

Paul Givan added that “earlier this year, I committed to taking action to ensure school uniforms are not a barrier to education for children and young people”.

"For far too long, families have faced excessive costs for uniforms, placing unnecessary financial pressure on households.

“This Bill has been thoroughly scrutinised and debated by Assembly members, and I’m pleased to say it has now passed its Final Stage.

"As promised, today I have delivered legislation that puts pupils and parents first.

Group of school students in school uniforms

"It is about ensuring fairness and equity in school uniform policies and making sure no pupil is disadvantaged because of cost.

"I am proud to have brought forward legislation that will deliver real change for families and I look forward to seeing the positive difference it will make.”