Job Fairs to offer wide range of career opportunities

The events in Strabane’s Alley Theatre and Londonderry’s Millennium Forum will allow individuals the opportunity to chat to employers, discover an extensive range of job vacancies and improve their employment prospects through practical advice and support.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy, encouraged the public to take advantage of the opportunity, to help them make informed decisions about their next career move.

“The Job Fairs will feature a diverse mix of employers from a range of sectors including engineering, education, IT, hospitality, manufacturing, construction and customer service,” she said.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Distrit Council Councillor Sandra Duffy

“It is an ideal one stop shop for those seeking employment or advise on the next step in their career journey. Attendees can also avail of practical support on how to make a successful application, alongside CV and interview advice. I would urge anyone thinking about the next step in their career journey or seeking employment to attend.”

The Strabane Job Fair is in The Alley Theatre on Thursday, September 15 from midday until 3pm and the Londnderry Job Fair is in the Millennium Forum on Thursday, September 22 from 11am to 3pm.