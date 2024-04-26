Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful Collaborates with LearningMole to Award Schools Digital Eco Badges

LearningMole, a Belfast-based Educational Animation studio, is working with environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful to award digital eco-badges to NI schools. This programme will award schools digital badges for exploring videos on important topics like climate action and renewable energy.
By Sara LynchContributor
Published 26th Apr 2024, 13:46 BST
LearningMole has joined the Eco-Schools programme in Northern Ireland as a delivery partner to provide environmental education and support to local schools on their international Green Flag journey.

Founder of LearningMole, Michelle Connolly, spoke on the “opportunities” made from the partnership,

“We are excited to work with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful for the opportunities to further educate children about their environment and ecosystem around them. It is an honour to have our resources used for teaching the next generation about the importance of protecting and looking after our planet.”

Digital Eco-Badges for NI Schools
Digital Eco-Badges for NI Schools

Charlene McKeown, National Operator of Eco-Schools, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, said,

“Working with LearningMole has been a great experience and I am really excited to see the Eco-badges awarded to our hard-working schools who are leading the way on environmental education and action in Northern Ireland.”

NI Eco-School Green Flag Application

Students taking part will not only learn about environmental awareness - but also help their school earn badges. These badges can then be submitted as supporting evidence for the Eco-School’s Green Flag Application.

The Eco-Schools programme is run by the Foundation for Environmental Education, a non-governmental, non-profit organisation based in Denmark, and is managed in Northern Ireland by the environmental charity, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Northern Ireland was the first country in the world to award the prestigious Green Flag to one of its schools in 1994. In 2015, it was also the first country in the world to reach the landmark of having 100% of schools participating in the programme.

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful is a charity working towards the vision of a world where people and nature thrive, by running environmental education programmes and awareness-raising campaigns, increasing volunteering opportunities and reporting on local environmental quality.

Programmes include Eco-Schools NI, the national civic-pride campaign Live Here Love Here, Tackling Plastic NI, Tackling Textiles, Carbon Literacy training, and local environmental quality programmes including Blue Flag Award, Seaside Award, Green Flag Award, Cleaner Neighbourhoods and Marine Litter surveys.

LearningMole

Former educator, Michelle Connolly launched LearningMole in 2016 - a platform aimed at providing engaging educational resources for both parents and teachers. Today, LearningMole supports children’s learning across the world, boasting a vibrant collection of over 3,500 videos and over 140,000 YouTube subscribers.

Recycling Facts for Kids - Why is Recycling Important? Recycling for Kids | Kids Recycling Facts

