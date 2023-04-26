The Department of Education has approved an Education Authority plan to close the school - which has operated for 150 years - on 31 August.

Only three out of 127 responses to an initial consultation backed closure.

The reasons for the planned decision were due to falling pupil numbers – it has 35 pupils – and rising financial deficit.

Parent Joyce Holmes with her children Daniel, Adam and Mathew Shields. The decision to close their school, Kingsmills Primary School, has left them devastated, she said. Pic Pacemaker

However the school contends that enrollment numbers have been seriously impacted by rumours that it was to close.

Joyce Holmes currently has three boys in the school, Daniel in P6, Adam in P5 and Matthew in P3.

Her son Matthew has autism and additional needs and she moved her children there from a much larger school so that he could benefit from more personal attention.

"It is absolutely devastating news," she told the News Letter.

Principal Gemma Harrison Parents and pupils at Kingsmill’s Primary school in County Armagh give their reaction to plans to close their school. There has been a school in Kingsmills for 150 years and the primary has been on its current site since 1958. Pic: Pacemaker

"Daniel is going into primary seven which is a big year - but now he will have to move to a new school and make new friends. He will just be settled when he will have to go to high school.

"Adam is much the same - he is due to go into primary six."

Matthew is in primary three and has been diagnosed with autism. She has been told she must find a new school that will suit his needs by the end of this week,

"That is not going to happen."

"The teachers and staff at Kingsmill are amazing," she said. "They held it together yesterday (Monday) and continued to teach the children despite the bad news.

"That in itself speaks volumes - that they could do that with it hanging over them. It is essentially one big family that is going to be split up."

The impact on her boys was "absolute devastation".

She added: "The two older boys broke down and sobbed although I don't think Matthew could quite understand the severity of it.

Rev Jamie Maguire from Kingsmills Presbyterian Church - a member of the board of governors - said that rumours that the school was closing caused pupil numbers to plummet.

"We are really saddened by the decision," said Rev Maguire, who has two sons at the school.

"This will tear the heart out of the local community.

"The area will become increasingly deserted because there is nowhere for the children to be educated locally.

"The numbers are low, but we would contend that is because the rumour that the school was due to close has dissuaded parents from sending their children to the school over the last number of years."

The Department of Education said it is aware of the strength of support in the community for the school, but said it is not sustainable.

Rural schools must have at least 105 pupils and Kingsmills has now fallen to 24, with no applications to P1 for the next academic year, it said.