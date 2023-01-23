The Education Authority plans to close Kingsmills Primary School in August due to falling pupil numbers and a rising financial deficit.

The school is located in a rural location between Whitecross and Bessbrook and has operated there for 150 years.

Principal Gemma Harrison says that like many other schools, the plans for her school were outlined in the 2019 area plan and since then the Education Authority has been moving to close it.

Kingsmills Primary School Principal Gemma Harrison (in green dress, far right) along with, parents and pupils, who are giving a 'thumbs down' to plans by The Education Authority to close the school in August.

"This could have a real impact on the local Protestant community if young families are not staying in the area any more," she said. "Our school is multigenerational, we have children at the minute whose grandparents and parents came here."

The performance data for the past five years proves their educational standards have been high, the school has strong links to the local community and is used by three community groups, she notes.

They currently have 35 pupils.

"But we know for a fact that since the announcement in 2019 that we were earmarked for closure, we have lost families who are not wanting to start their children in case we close."

She is also concerned about the longer term impact on Kingsmills Presbyterian Church, the two collaborating very closely in regular events.

The minister, Rev Jamie Maguire, shares her concern.

He also has two sons at the school, Toby, aged 10 and Joel, aged seven

"The school and the church are essentially what make up the community at Kingsmills," he said. "So to lose the school would really damage the whole community. People would have fewer reasons to stay in the rural area and we in the church would feel the detrimental impact of that."