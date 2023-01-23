Kingsmills Primary School closure: Principal and clergy warn of impact on minority Protestant community
The closure of a controlled primary school in south Armagh could help reduce the minority Protestant community in the area, it is claimed.
The Education Authority plans to close Kingsmills Primary School in August due to falling pupil numbers and a rising financial deficit.
The school is located in a rural location between Whitecross and Bessbrook and has operated there for 150 years.
Principal Gemma Harrison says that like many other schools, the plans for her school were outlined in the 2019 area plan and since then the Education Authority has been moving to close it.
"This could have a real impact on the local Protestant community if young families are not staying in the area any more," she said. "Our school is multigenerational, we have children at the minute whose grandparents and parents came here."
The performance data for the past five years proves their educational standards have been high, the school has strong links to the local community and is used by three community groups, she notes.
They currently have 35 pupils.
"But we know for a fact that since the announcement in 2019 that we were earmarked for closure, we have lost families who are not wanting to start their children in case we close."
She is also concerned about the longer term impact on Kingsmills Presbyterian Church, the two collaborating very closely in regular events.
The minister, Rev Jamie Maguire, shares her concern.
He also has two sons at the school, Toby, aged 10 and Joel, aged seven
"The school and the church are essentially what make up the community at Kingsmills," he said. "So to lose the school would really damage the whole community. People would have fewer reasons to stay in the rural area and we in the church would feel the detrimental impact of that."
An EA spokesperson said it ran a consultation on the closure from 10 May 2022 to 8 July 2022 and the proposal was approved by its Strategic Planning and Policy Committee on 6 September 2022. This triggered a two-month statutory objection period with the Department of Education which closed on 23 January 2023. After this a submission will be made to the Minister of Education or Permanent Secretary for a decision.”