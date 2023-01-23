News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Principal Gemma Harrison Parents and pupils as The Education Authority (EA) plans to shut Kingsmill’s Primary school in County Armagh in August due to the falling number of pupils and a rising financial deficit.

Kingsmills Primary School: Education Authority plans to close 150-year-old centre of learning in August - 9 images

The Education Authority (EA) plans to shut Kingsmill’s Primary school in County Armagh in August due to the falling number of pupils and a rising financial deficit.

By Gemma Murray
18 hours ago

There has been a school in Kingsmills for 150 years and the primary has been on its current site since 1958.

Look at Education Authority site

Kingsmills Primary School closure plans: UUP and DUP representatives say loss of school would seriously impact on minority Protestant community

1.

Principal Gemma Harrison as The Education Authority (EA) plans to shut Kingsmill’s Primary school in County Armagh in August due to the falling number of pupils and a rising financial deficit.

Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales

2.

Principal Gemma Harrison with her children Finley and Eve

Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales

3.

Parent Joyce Holmes with her children Daniel, Adam and Mathew Shields as The Education Authority (EA) plans to shut Kingsmill’s Primary school in County Armagh in August due to the falling number of pupils and a rising financial deficit.

Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales

4.

Principal Gemma Harrison with her children Finley and Eve as The Education Authority (EA) plans to shut Kingsmill’s Primary school in County Armagh in August due to the falling number of pupils and a rising financial deficit.

Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Primary schoolUUPDUPProtestant