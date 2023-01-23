Kingsmills Primary School: Education Authority plans to close 150-year-old centre of learning in August - 9 images
The Education Authority (EA) plans to shut Kingsmill’s Primary school in County Armagh in August due to the falling number of pupils and a rising financial deficit.
By Gemma Murray
18 hours ago
There has been a school in Kingsmills for 150 years and the primary has been on its current site since 1958.
