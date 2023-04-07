News you can trust since 1737
Lady Trimble and the late Pat Hume to receive honorary degrees from QUB for peace-building as GFA turns 25

Queen’s University Belfast is to bestow its highest honour on Pat Hume and Lady Trimble as part of its Agreement 25 events

By Joanne Savage
Published 7th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 17:04 BST

Queen’s University Belfast is to bestow its highest honour on Pat Hume and Lady Trimble as part of its Agreement 25 events.

Pat Hume (posthumously) and Lady Trimble will receive honorary degrees for services to the community for the role they played in the peace process here.

Also receiving honorary degrees are former United States Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues Melanne Verveer and former Secretary of the United States Senate and deputy to Senator George Mitchell during the Agreement talks, Martha Pope.

Lady Daphne Trimble and the late Pat Hume will be honoured by Queen's University Belfast with honorary degrees for their dedication to peace-building as we mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday AgreementLady Daphne Trimble and the late Pat Hume will be honoured by Queen's University Belfast with honorary degrees for their dedication to peace-building as we mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement
Speaking about the awards, Queen’s University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ian Greer, said: "The role that Pat Hume and Lady Trimble played in securing peace for this region 25 years ago cannot be understated and that is why we are honoring them as part of our Agreement 25 events.

"While often politics was played out by men, without these inspirational women we would not be where are today.

"We are honoured to welcome them into the Queen’s family by bestowing the highest distinction upon them."

For more details of the Agreement 25 conference click here.

