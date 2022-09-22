Libraries NI and Fujitsu announce new £27m strategic partnership

Leading digital transformation company Fujitsu has secured an initial seven-year strategic partnership with Libraries NI to deliver the next phase of innovative IT services to the organisation and its network of 98 libraries across Northern Ireland.

The partnership is key to the success of Libraries NI’s mission critical e3 programme to ensure Libraries NI has the necessary ICT infrastructure and services to support the delivery of a diverse range of library services to stakeholders, including corporate and public users.

As well as managed IT services, Fujitsu will bring extensive technological and industry knowledge to align with the Authority’s in-depth understanding of their business.

Moira Barratt, Fujitsu delivery executive, Jim O’Hagan, chief executive of Libraries NI and David Clements, client director Fujitsu NI are pictured signing a new contract worth £27million over a seven-year period to deliver modern and innovative IT services to Libraries NI

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new agreement builds on Fujitsu and Libraries NI long standing relationship which saw the organisations successfully replace and manage the entire ICT infrastructure in every public library across Northern Ireland. This included introducing self-service and printing solutions, delivering business intelligence systems to inform decision making and creating an effective platform for modern ‘virtual library’ services.

Fujitsu will also deliver digital skills volunteer support sessions and career development workshops to local community groups as part of the contract. This forms part of Fujitsu’s commitment to promoting equality and tackling poverty and social exclusion as a responsible business.

Fujitsu’s delivery executive, Moira Barratt, said: “Libraries are important social, educational and wellbeing spaces in our community, helping people connect with information, connect with others, learn, and relax. We are delighted to extend our successful partnership with Libraries NI and will help to strengthen their impact even further.

“The demands on library services have grown considerably as libraries adapt to support the communities they serve, and with that comes the need for new approaches and solutions. We are proud to help deliver these solutions through a close working collaborative relationship which will help the Authority innovate its business, further develop its digital credentials and ultimately ensure the robustness of the underlying technological platforms vital for the services that Libraries NI provide.”

Jim O’Hagan, chief executive of Libraries NI, added: “Libraries are a valued and trusted resource at the heart of communities, and we’re pleased to award this new contract to Fujitsu which as well as enhancing IT infrastructure, our partnership with Fujitsu will deliver a range of social inclusion initiatives including digital skills and career development workshops. We will continue to advance our technology platforms which help us remain at the cutting edge of library services, providing opportunities for people to learn and to connect.