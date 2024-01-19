All Sections
A number of schools in Northern Ireland are closed today due to adverse weather.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 19th Jan 2024, 08:10 GMT
Here is the list according to the NI Direct website:

Killen Primary School | 76 Learmore Road

Artigarvan Primary School | 31 Berryhill Road

Ashlea Primary School | 163 Stevenson Park

Newtownstewart Model Primary School | 6 Baronscourt Road

Rosemount Primary School | Helen Street

St Eugene's Primary School | Victoria Bridge, 58 Fyfin Road

St Patrick's Primary School Newtownstewart | Dublin Street

Steelstown Primary School | Steelstown Road

St Mary's Primary School Cloughcor | 20 Cloghcor Road

St Brigid's Primary School | Carnhill Estate

St Finlough's Primary School | 138 Tartnakilly Road

St Theresa's Primary School Glebe | 33 Garvan Road

Longtower Primary School | Bishop Street

St Mary's Primary School | 48 Melmount Road

Oakgrove Integrated Primary School and Nursery | Rectory Field

St Patrick's and St Brigid's College | Claudy, 55 Main Street

Limavady Grammar School | 3 Ballyquin Road

Foyle College | Limavady Road

Carrowreagh Primary School | 110b Finvoy Road

Straidbilly Primary School | 85 Carnbore Road

Knockahollet Primary School | 79 Knockahollet Road

Hezlett Primary School | 1 Ballywoolen Road

Ampertaine Primary School | 94 Kilrea Road

Harpurs Hill Primary School | Ballycastle Road

Hazelbank Primary School | 20 Hazelbank Road

St Olcan's Primary School | 202 Glenshesk Road

St Mary's P.S. and N.U. | Cushendall, 41 Middlepark Road

St Patrick's Primary School Rasharkin | 8 Gortahar Road

St Brigid's Primary School Ballymoney | Castle Street

St Patrick's and St Brigid's Primary School | 19 Moyle Road

Gaelscoil an Chaistil | 5 Bothar na hAithe

Ballycastle High School | 33 Rathlin Road

Ballymoney High School | 17 Garryduff Rd

