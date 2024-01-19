List of school closures in Northern Ireland on Friday, January 19, 2024 due to adverse weather
Here is the list according to the NI Direct website:
Killen Primary School | 76 Learmore Road
Artigarvan Primary School | 31 Berryhill Road
Ashlea Primary School | 163 Stevenson Park
Newtownstewart Model Primary School | 6 Baronscourt Road
Rosemount Primary School | Helen Street
St Eugene's Primary School | Victoria Bridge, 58 Fyfin Road
St Patrick's Primary School Newtownstewart | Dublin Street
Steelstown Primary School | Steelstown Road
St Mary's Primary School Cloughcor | 20 Cloghcor Road
St Brigid's Primary School | Carnhill Estate
St Finlough's Primary School | 138 Tartnakilly Road
St Theresa's Primary School Glebe | 33 Garvan Road
Longtower Primary School | Bishop Street
St Mary's Primary School | 48 Melmount Road
Oakgrove Integrated Primary School and Nursery | Rectory Field
St Patrick's and St Brigid's College | Claudy, 55 Main Street
Limavady Grammar School | 3 Ballyquin Road
Foyle College | Limavady Road
Carrowreagh Primary School | 110b Finvoy Road
Straidbilly Primary School | 85 Carnbore Road
Knockahollet Primary School | 79 Knockahollet Road
Hezlett Primary School | 1 Ballywoolen Road
Ampertaine Primary School | 94 Kilrea Road
Harpurs Hill Primary School | Ballycastle Road
Hazelbank Primary School | 20 Hazelbank Road
St Olcan's Primary School | 202 Glenshesk Road
St Mary's P.S. and N.U. | Cushendall, 41 Middlepark Road
St Patrick's Primary School Rasharkin | 8 Gortahar Road
St Brigid's Primary School Ballymoney | Castle Street
St Patrick's and St Brigid's Primary School | 19 Moyle Road
Gaelscoil an Chaistil | 5 Bothar na hAithe
Ballycastle High School | 33 Rathlin Road
Ballymoney High School | 17 Garryduff Rd