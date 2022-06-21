Londonderry businesswoman is temporary chair of NWRC

Mrs McKeever’s appointment is effective from July 1, 2022 until the appointment of a new permanent chair.

Her appointment follows the passing of Gerard Finnegan, the former governing body chair of NWRC, earlier this year.

Mrs McKeever is Managing Director of the Airporter coach service based in Derry which was established 25 years ago.

Jennifer McKeever

She held the role of president of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce in 2018 and has served on its board since 2013.

She has been involved in economic development via her work with the Chamber of Commerce and in the development of skills for the tourism and hospitality industry in her own role at Airporter.

She has also been chair of Tourism & Hospitality Skills as part of the Education and Skills Delivery Partnership with Derry & Strabane District Council. She has served as a member of NWRC’s governing body since the beginning of 2022.

In addition, she is a visiting professor at Ulster University (UU).