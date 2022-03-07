Strike action is set for seven locations

NIPSA has announced that approximately 130 members employed as education welfare officers will embark on 16 full days of strike action.

Education welfare officers are qualified social workers and according to NIPSA are paid more than £5,000 per annum less than their colleagues employed by the Health and Social Care Trusts.

Alan Law, acting assistant secretary, said: “Education welfare officers play a hugely important role in the education of children and young people.

“They are instrumental in ensuring that attendance levels improve and work with families to ensure that this happens.

“There are extensive waiting lists to access an education welfare officer.”

He said that as of January 31, 925 children and young people are not having their needs met by the Education Authority.‍

Mr Law commented: “NIPSA regrets that the refusal by the Education Authority’s (EA) to address the pay demand is leading to increased waiting times, NIPSA members want to be providing for these vulnerable children and their families, but staff continue to be forced into industrial action as all other attempts to resolve this dispute have failed.

“As a result, NIPSA members continue their industrial action tomorrow and will be participating in almost continuous strike action from March 8 until April 1.

“We remain ready to enter meaningful negotiations to resolve this dispute and call on all the Education Authority to do likewise.”‍

Strike action will take place at Dundonald HQ, Whiterock Library, Education Welfare Office in Newtownabbey, Sunlea Education Guidance Centre in Coleraine, EA Armagh, EA Omagh and Derry Central Library in Londonderry.

