GCSE students from Grosvenor Grammar School, in Belfast pictured receiving there results on Thursday.Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.GCSE students from Grosvenor Grammar School, in Belfast pictured receiving there results on Thursday.Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
GCSE students from Grosvenor Grammar School, in Belfast pictured receiving there results on Thursday.Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Look at the faces of Northern Ireland students who received their GCSE results today - see anyone you know?

By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 11:49 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 13:04 BST
Around 32,018 youngsters received their results this morning in their GCSE examinations.

About 31% of students achieved grade A and above, compared to the pre-pandemic levels of 30.5% in 2019.

Students across the country have received their GCSE results this morning, including those at Hazelwood Integrated College. Leah-Louise Herron passed all her GCSEs, pictured with proud Mum, Laura. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

1.

Students across the country have received their GCSE results this morning, including those at Hazelwood Integrated College. Leah-Louise Herron passed all her GCSEs, pictured with proud Mum, Laura. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye Photo: PRESSEYE

Photo Sales
Students across the country have received their GCSE results this morning, including those at Hazelwood Integrated College. Leah-Louise Herron, Olivia Dubanovska, Kelsey Ritchie, and Amber Higgins all happy with their results. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

2.

Students across the country have received their GCSE results this morning, including those at Hazelwood Integrated College. Leah-Louise Herron, Olivia Dubanovska, Kelsey Ritchie, and Amber Higgins all happy with their results. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye Photo: Philip Magowan

Photo Sales
Students across the country have received their GCSE results this morning, including those at Hazelwood Integrated College. Alex McCloy and Eve Armstrong who achieved mostly A grades in their results, with Principal of Hazelwood Integrated College, Maire Thompson. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

3.

Students across the country have received their GCSE results this morning, including those at Hazelwood Integrated College. Alex McCloy and Eve Armstrong who achieved mostly A grades in their results, with Principal of Hazelwood Integrated College, Maire Thompson. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye Photo: Philip Magowan

Photo Sales
Students across the country have received their GCSE results this morning, including those at Hazelwood Integrated College. Kenzie Culbert and Darci Armstrong with their GCSE grades. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

4. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 22nd August 2024 Students across the country have received their GCSE results this morning, including those at Hazelwood Integrated College. Kenzie Culbert and Darci Armstrong with their GCSE grades. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Students across the country have received their GCSE results this morning, including those at Hazelwood Integrated College. Kenzie Culbert and Darci Armstrong with their GCSE grades. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye Photo: Philip Magowan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.