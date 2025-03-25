Lurgan Model Integrated Primary School celebrates transformation to become integrated

On March 4, the school community of Lurgan Model Integrated Primary School (IPS) held a very special celebration event to mark their successful Transformation to become an Integrated Primary School.

The school organised an ‘Integration Celebration Day’ to celebrate this significant milestone for the entire school and wider community. This event brought together past and present governors, staff, parents, and students, along with representatives from the Lurgan community. This includedrepresentatives from the Integrated Education Fund (IEF), and the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education (NICIE).

Lurgan Model IPS is a historic primary school, having educated children since 1863. The school building itself is listed as a building of great historical significance.

When the school opened it was part of the 'Model' school system operating in Ireland at that time. As such, the school was established for all children, regardless of religion and was proudly non-denominational. This ethos was reaffirmed and strengthened when the school started the journey towards becoming Integrated.

Front row: Lurgan Model Integrated Primary School pupils with Sean Pettis (CEO of NICIE), Emma Hume (NICIE Senior Development Officer), Gavin McGrattan (IEF Finance Manager), Jill Caskey (IEF Parental Engagement Campaign Manager) and Paul Close (EA Head of Shared Education and Sectoral Support). Back rows: Andrew Norrie (IEF Schools Support Officer), Principal Neil Campbell, Paul Caskey OBE (Chief Executive of the IEF), Mr T Enderby (Chairperson of Lurgan Model IPS) and Frances Donnelly (EA School Improvement Professional Sectoral Support).

No school can become Integrated without the consent of a majority of parents. Due to the evident parental demand in the school community, a democratic ballot was held in Summer 2022. The outcome of the ballot was that an overwhelming majority of 99% of the parents voted yes to the school transforming to Integrated status.

Almost two years after the parental ballot, the school was delighted to get confirmation that the Development Proposal had been approved in April 2024 and the school could open as an Integrated school in September 2025. To commemorate this significant milestone for the school, Lurgan Model IPS arranged this very special celebration event for March 4.

At this event each class was given time to showcase their particular talents with a variety of performances, including music, singing, dance and poetry. The pupils took this opportunity to demonstrate what integration means to them in a very visual and interactive way. It certainly was a day that the pupils will not forget with the arrival of an ice cream van being a particular highlight!

Neil Campbell, Principal of Lurgan Model IPS, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating such a significant moment for our school family. Our school motto is ‘One school, one family, one community’ and becoming an Integrated school is the natural next step to ensure that we are catering for everyone within our community.

"Our little people who cross our threshold every day are at the heart of all that we do. Our Transformation to controlled Integrated status reaffirms and strengthens our inclusive ethos as a school where all communities, cultures and backgrounds are welcomed and celebrated. No matter the background they come from they will be cherished, valued and respected for who they are, in an inclusive environment that nurtures empathy and understanding for everyone, in the hope of a better tomorrow.

Today we want to celebrate each of these pupils and look forward to an exciting future as Lurgan Model Integrated Primary School.”

Paul Caskey OBE, Chief Executive of the IEF, said: “We are delighted to be here at Lurgan Model IPS today to celebrate their successful Transformation to Integrated status. It has taken a lot of time, dedication and commitment from the entire school community to continue the Transformation process to become an Integrated school. Lurgan Model IPS joins the growing community of 72 other Integrated schools across Northern Ireland which offer an Integrated Education.

"Integrated schools bring together children, staff and governors from all religious and cultural traditions within a single school community where they celebrate diversity and inclusivity. Integration remains a journey and we look forward to seeing Lurgan Model IPS continue to grow and thrive in the years to come.”

Sean Pettis, Chief Executive Officer of NICIE, said: “Having worked alongside the Lurgan Model IPS community, NICIE is thrilled to be here today to participate in their Transformation celebration. We look forward to continuing to work with the school in the future as they continue to embed and embody the spirit of integration in every aspect of school life.”

Almost every school in the country, apart from hospital and special schools, can apply to start the journey to transform to Integrated status. The IEF and NICIE can provide support and advice for parents, staff and Governors considering taking the first steps to Integrated Education.