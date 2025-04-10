Lurgan Model Integrated Primary School hosts event to mark new change of education status
It comes after parents of the school overwhelmingly voted yes to the school transforming to integrated status in 2022.
As a result, a Development Proposal had been approved in April 2024 meaning the school could open as an integrated school in September this year.
To mark the significant milestone, the school held a celebration event which brought together past and present governors, staff, parents, and students, along with members from the Lurgan community.
Furthermore, representatives from the Integrated Education Fund (IEF), and the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education (NICIE) were also in attendance.
At the event each class was given time to showcase their particular talents with a variety of performances, including music, singing, dance and poetry. The pupils took this opportunity to demonstrate what integration means to them in a very visual and interactive way.
Neil Campbell, Principal of Lurgan Model IPS, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating such a significant moment for our school family. Our school motto is ‘One school, one family, one community’ and becoming an Integrated school is the natural next step to ensure that we are catering for everyone within our community.
“Our little people who cross our threshold every day are at the heart of all that we do. Our transformation to controlled Integrated status reaffirms and strengthens our inclusive ethos as a school where all communities, cultures and backgrounds are welcomed and celebrated.
"No matter the background they come from they will be cherished, valued and respected for who they are, in an inclusive environment that nurtures empathy and understanding for everyone, in the hope of a better tomorrow.”
Paul Caskey OBE, Chief Executive of the Integrated Education Fund, added: “Lurgan Model IPS joins the growing community of 72 other Integrated schools across Northern Ireland which offer an Integrated Education.
"Integrated schools bring together children, staff and governors from all religious and cultural traditions within a single school community where they celebrate diversity and inclusivity. Integration remains a journey and we look forward to seeing Lurgan Model IPS continue to grow and thrive in the years to come.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.