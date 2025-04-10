Front row: Lurgan Model Integrated Primary School pupils with Sean Pettis (CEO of NICIE), Emma Hume (NICIE Senior Development Officer), Gavin McGrattan (IEF Finance Manager), Jill Caskey (IEF Parental Engagement Campaign Manager) and Paul Close (EA Head of Shared Education and Sectoral Support) Back rows: Andrew Norrie (IEF Schools Support Officer), Principal Neil Campbell, Paul Caskey OBE (Chief Executive of the IEF), Mr T Enderby (Chairperson of Lurgan Model IPS) and Frances Donnelly (EA School Improvement Professional Sectoral Support)

A very special event was held at Lurgan Model IPS, marking their successful transformation into becoming an integrated school.

It comes after parents of the school overwhelmingly voted yes to the school transforming to integrated status in 2022.

As a result, a Development Proposal had been approved in April 2024 meaning the school could open as an integrated school in September this year.

To mark the significant milestone, the school held a celebration event which brought together past and present governors, staff, parents, and students, along with members from the Lurgan community.

Furthermore, representatives from the Integrated Education Fund (IEF), and the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education (NICIE) were also in attendance.

At the event each class was given time to showcase their particular talents with a variety of performances, including music, singing, dance and poetry. The pupils took this opportunity to demonstrate what integration means to them in a very visual and interactive way.

Neil Campbell, Principal of Lurgan Model IPS, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating such a significant moment for our school family. Our school motto is ‘One school, one family, one community’ and becoming an Integrated school is the natural next step to ensure that we are catering for everyone within our community.

“Our little people who cross our threshold every day are at the heart of all that we do. Our transformation to controlled Integrated status reaffirms and strengthens our inclusive ethos as a school where all communities, cultures and backgrounds are welcomed and celebrated.

"No matter the background they come from they will be cherished, valued and respected for who they are, in an inclusive environment that nurtures empathy and understanding for everyone, in the hope of a better tomorrow.”

Paul Caskey OBE, Chief Executive of the Integrated Education Fund, added: “Lurgan Model IPS joins the growing community of 72 other Integrated schools across Northern Ireland which offer an Integrated Education.