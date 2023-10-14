​The Boys' Brigade in the United Kingdom, the world's first uniformed youth organisation, is celebrating a landmark 140th anniversary early next month.

The Mall Presbyterian church, Armagh city. Picture: Billy Maxwell

​Founded in Glasgow on October 4, 1883, by Sir William Alexander Smith, the Brigade has been unwavering in its mission to instil Christian values in young lives.

From its modest beginnings, the Boys' Brigade has grown into an international movement with over half a million members across 60 countries. Despite this expansion, the organisation remains true to its founding ideals of integrating Christian principles into its youth-focused programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brigade's original objective, as stated by founder Sir William Smith, is "the advancement of Christ's Kingdom among boys and the promotion of habits of obedience, reverence, discipline, self-respect and all that tends towards a true Christian manliness".

This ethos continues to drive their activities today, under the motto “Sure & Steadfast”, taken from Hebrews 6:19.

In Northern Ireland, the Boys' Brigade currently has around 15,000 enrolled members supported by 2,000 volunteers in 247 companies across the province. The BB companies are affiliated mostly with Presbyterian churches and some Methodist churches. While the BB in the Irish Republic is still affiliated with the BB in the UK, there are three companies in Co Donegal that are part of BBNI, which is autonomous from the UK mainland organisation.

The Northern Ireland BB website asserts:

l "We are a Christian youth organisation, equipping leaders to make a difference in the lives of children and young people from all communities, all faiths, and none;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

l "The Northern Ireland Boys’ Brigade is a dynamic, flexible, and inspiring church ministry that offers out-of-school activities for the age group 4–18 in over 240 church groups across all six counties in NI. BB is a ministry of the local church available in many faith denominations in NI;

l “BB welcomes children and young people from all communities, all faiths, and none. BBNI groups are run locally by trained, dedicated and caring church volunteers who are committed to creating a safe and fun environment for every child and young person;

l ”We aim to help children and young people grow in confidence, gain a sense of belonging as part of a team, try new things, develop new skills, discover their potential, and learn about God’s love.

l “BB groups meet in the evenings September to April each year. Many also run an informal summer programme with outdoor activities included. All members earn badges and other awards, and rewards appropriate to their age group."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad