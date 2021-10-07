Maths poster ‘stars’ help inspire next generation in the workplace

The island of Ireland wide festival of Maths is one of the largest worldwide and takes place online from October 16 – 24.

Similar in concept to 2020, this year’s event programme is largely online and features an extensive range of interactive workshops by international maths presenters, resources for parents, quizzes and a weekday twice daily ‘MathsWeekTV’ series of programmes designed to supplement both primary and secondary school curricula.

Maths Week in Northern Ireland is supported by the Department for the Economy and the festival’s six ‘Maths Ambassadors’ demonstrate how practical maths skills are essential to enable young people to enter, progress and succeed in the jobs arena and fulfil their potential whilst at the same time contributing to the development of the local economy.

Pictured with the Economy Minister are Laura McDermott, an apprentice mechanical and electrical engineer with Tetratech, Specsavers Abbeycentre optical assistant Aaron Howarth, Pearson Morris, chef and co-owner of NOBLE and Melter in Holywood and programme co-ordinator, Siofra Frost from Catalyst in Belfast

Taking on Maths ambassadorial roles for 2021 are; Fermanagh girl Laura McDermott, an apprentice mechanical and electrical engineer with Tetratech, Specsavers Abbeycentre optical assistant Aaron Howarth and Pearson Morris, chef and owner of NOBLE in Holywood.

Also joining the role models team is Alex Deonarine who works in digital development in Danske Bank, Jasmine Dines a water and waste water apprentice with Northern Ireland Water in Carrickfergus and programme co-ordinator, Siofra Frost from Catalyst in Belfast.

Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons MLA joined some of the young ambassadors at the new for 2021 Holywood eaterie, Melter, to launch this year’s Maths Week.

Highlighting the importance of the scheme, Minister Lyons, said: “I am pleased to support this initiative given how important maths is in everyday life and how it can open up exciting career opportunities.

Maths Week Ireland co-founder Eoin Gill from Waterford Institute of Technology with some of the Maths Week ambassadors

“Reaching people of all ages through Maths Week encourages them to maintain and improve their maths skills.

“They may also continue learning and studying maths, in turn giving them access to many great career opportunities in areas such as IT, games development, engineering and medicine.

“Maths also helps develop skills in research, analytical thinking and problem solving which can be carried to any job.”

Encouraging schools, community groups and individuals to take part and register for the events and resourses, Eoin Gill, co-founder of Maths Week Ireland, continued: “It’s essential, particularly in this current post pandemic era that we invest in maths skills and encourage and inspire our young people in schools to enjoy maths and see how it can impact on and benefit job opportunities and careers.

Economy Minister with Pearson Morris, chef and co-owner of NOBLE and Melter in Holywood, programme co-ordinator, Siofra Frost from Catalyst in Belfast, Laura McDermott, an apprentice mechanical and electrical engineer with Tetratech and Specsavers Abbeycentre optical assistant Aaron Howarth

“Our six ambassadors are drawn from a wide spectrum of companies and organisations but each uses maths in their everyday work lives.

“To date over 42,000 pupils from 155 schools across Northern Ireland have already registered for Maths Week 2021 indicating that we should exceed last year’s figure of 56,000 people.

“We are really looking forward to an exciting and positively challenging series of events, workshops and shows.”

Vsit https://www.mathsweek.ie/2021/

Laura McDermott and Siofra Frost with the 2021 Women in Maths poster which features Northern Ireland’s Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell

