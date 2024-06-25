More money is needed for education sector to prevent further strikes: Paul Givan

Education Minister Paul Givan. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​Education minister Paul Givan said he has asked for hundreds of millions of pounds for his department in the June monitoring round to reduce the risk of further strike action.

School support staff unions are in the process of balloting members on a pay offer, that includes a one-off lump sum of up to £2,550 for full-time employees – “reduced proportionately” for staff working part-time hours.

The Stormont re-allocation exercise will see the distribution of additional funds understood to total £250 million by finance minister Caoimhe Archibald.

It comes after a budget which saw all departments complain about the allocation that they had received in what Ms Archibald termed "an incredibly challenging budget".

Speaking during questions for his department in the Assembly on Tuesday, Mr Givan said his department's resource allocation for 2024/25 was "significantly less than what is required and leaves a considerable shortfall across the education sector".

He also warned that without the needed funding, there could be further strike action.

"Education will require substantially more funding during this budget period if we are to avoid a significant and detrimental impact on our children and young people," he said.

"My department has submitted resource bids totalling £293m and capital bids totalling £113m within the June monitoring round.

"The inability to fund these pressures in turn could potentially lead to re-intensified industrial action and a return to action short of strike in the autumn which has been crippling to our education system."

TUV general election candidate Lorna Smyth has said the pay offer for school support workers, which has been welcomed by Mr Givan, is “rather disappointing,” as it will mainly benefit full-time workers in that sector.

“From talking to a number of classroom assistants in Lagan Valley, I know that the vast majority of them work… 9am to either 1pm or 2pm,” Ms Smyth said.

