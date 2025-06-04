Mourne Wall Challenge raises over £1,400 for Integrated Education

By Emma Hassard
Contributor
Published 4th Jun 2025, 09:49 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 11:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Last Summer Adam McGibbon completed the Mourne Wall Challenge, climbing 15 mountain summits in one day. This amazing feat raised £1,478 to support Integrated Education. Consequently, in March Adam received a ‘Volunteer of the Year’ award at the Community Relations Council Good Relations Awards, recognising his decade-long commitment to Integrated Education.

The Mourne Wall Challenge covers 15 mountain summits, including seven of the highest, with a total elevation across the day of about a third of Everest. It is one of the most challenging mountain hikes in Ireland with a very early start, and a late finish.

As a past pupil of Lagan College and passionate advocate for Integrated Education, Adam took on this challenge to raise funds for the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) and the Integrated AlumNI. The IEF works to support the growth and development of Integrated Education. Adam is currently a trustee of the Integrated AlumNI, a network of past pupils and supporters of Integrated Education.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both organisations work to support parental demand to ensure that every parent who chooses Integrated Education for their child can access an Integrated school place. An Integrated school enables children from different traditions to learn and play together at the same school, helping to build a society where there is respect and celebration, not fear, of religious and cultural diversity.

Adam McGibbon with Dr Molly Goyer Gorman and Gareth McElduff from the IEF.Adam McGibbon with Dr Molly Goyer Gorman and Gareth McElduff from the IEF.
Adam McGibbon with Dr Molly Goyer Gorman and Gareth McElduff from the IEF.

Adam commented: “I am delighted to have raised such a significant amount by completing the Mourne Wall Challenge. It was indeed a challenging, exhausting day but seeing the amount that people have donated makes it all worthwhile.

"As a past pupil of Lagan College, the first Integrated school in Northern Ireland, I have experienced the benefits of Integrated Education first-hand. I am conscious that today many are still denied that opportunity due to lack of available Integrated school places. I have spent over a decade campaigning to desegregate Northern Ireland's divided school system. I received the Volunteer Award as an individual, but we must remember that we cannot do any of these things alone. I am one person in a Movement and we do these things together. Integrated Education is practical peacebuilding - and it needs your help!

"Thank you to everyone who donated and encouraged me as I undertook this Challenge.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul Caskey, Chief Executive of the IEF, said: “The IEF wants to sincerely thank Adam for having given so much of his time and effort to supporting the growth of Integrated Education and for helping to raise vital funds. In addition to this challenge, Adam has made a significant contribution to the Integrated AlumNI through his considerable advocacy and campaigning expertise for over a decade. This does not go unnoticed, thank you Adam.”

If you feel inspired to take on a challenge and help raise funds for Integrated Education, please contact [email protected]

Related topics:Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice