Nando’s NI is giving away free Peri-Peri to students on results day

Whether as a shoulder to cry on or a friend to celebrate with, Nando’s Northern Ireland will be once again offering out free Peri-Peri to students picking up their GCSE, A-Level or equivalent results on results day.

Nando’s much-loved, annual results day promotion is back, and will allow all students receiving their grades to claim a free starter or quarter chicken when showing their results slips at the till, in-restaurant, to help either drown their sorrows or kick-start celebrations.

The promotion will be available to any student picking up their GCSE (August 25) and A-Level (August 18) results in Northern Ireland.

Returning for yet another year of celebrations or commiserations, Nando’s Results Day promotion will bring joy to the ears – and tastebuds – of students with tens of thousands of young people taking up on the offer year-on-year, since its inception.