Whether as a shoulder to cry on or a friend to celebrate with, Nando’s Northern Ireland will be once again offering out free Peri-Peri to students picking up their GCSE, A-Level or equivalent results on results day.
Nando’s much-loved, annual results day promotion is back, and will allow all students receiving their grades to claim a free starter or quarter chicken when showing their results slips at the till, in-restaurant, to help either drown their sorrows or kick-start celebrations.
The promotion will be available to any student picking up their GCSE (August 25) and A-Level (August 18) results in Northern Ireland.
Most Popular
-
1
What are the best secondary schools in Northern Ireland 2021? Sunday Times School Guide reveals Parent Power results
-
2
Nando’s NI is giving away free Peri-Peri to students on results day
-
3
Northern Ireland school holidays 2022: full list of term holiday dates - including Easter and Platinum Jubilee
-
4
Tributes to Stephen Connolly, former Bangor Grammar School principal and English teacher at Belfast Royal Academy, who was the world to his pupils
-
5
Drag queen storytime – VIDEO: Libraries Northern Ireland praises practice of drag performers reading to children
Returning for yet another year of celebrations or commiserations, Nando’s Results Day promotion will bring joy to the ears – and tastebuds – of students with tens of thousands of young people taking up on the offer year-on-year, since its inception.
Nando’s Results Day promotion is available to claim in-restaurant, for eat-in and walk-in collect only, on minimum orders of £7.