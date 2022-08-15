Nando’s NI is giving away free Peri-Peri to students on results day

Northern Ireland students receiving their grades can claim a free starter or quarter chicken

By Claire Cartmill
Monday, 15th August 2022, 12:00 pm

Whether as a shoulder to cry on or a friend to celebrate with, Nando’s Northern Ireland will be once again offering out free Peri-Peri to students picking up their GCSE, A-Level or equivalent results on results day.

Nando’s much-loved, annual results day promotion is back, and will allow all students receiving their grades to claim a free starter or quarter chicken when showing their results slips at the till, in-restaurant, to help either drown their sorrows or kick-start celebrations.

The promotion will be available to any student picking up their GCSE (August 25) and A-Level (August 18) results in Northern Ireland.

Returning for yet another year of celebrations or commiserations, Nando’s Results Day promotion will bring joy to the ears – and tastebuds – of students with tens of thousands of young people taking up on the offer year-on-year, since its inception.

Nando’s Results Day promotion is available to claim in-restaurant, for eat-in and walk-in collect only, on minimum orders of £7.

