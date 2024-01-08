NASUWT formally notifies school and college employers that it will take strike action on Thursday 18 January

The NASUWT has formally notified school and college employers that it will take strike action on Thursday 18 January over the failure to offer teachers and Further Education lecturers a fair and decent pay award.

A statement from the NASUWT said that along with other unions across the public sector, haves been planning a mass day of action since December.

The union had previously taken part in strike action in February, April and November 2023.

Empty Classroom

The statement adds that the union ‘had hoped that Northern Ireland politicians and the UK government would have reached a political settlement by now which would have free up enough money to resolve all outstanding pay claims’.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said: “The pay situation for teachers and lecturers in Northern Ireland is now desperate. Teachers have not had a pay increase for three years while FE lecturer pay is even worse again.

"Our members shouldn’t be in the position where they must take industrial action to get the same basic rates of pay as colleagues elsewhere in the UK.

“Given that the Secretary of State has identified £584 million to address public sector pay issues as part of a financial package for the return of a Northern Ireland Executive, it is scandalous that our members have been left with no other option than to take strike action to highlight the dire situation that they face.”

