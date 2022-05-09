NASUWT start industrial action short of strike affecting 20 duties

This will affect NASUWT members performing 20 duties, including covering for other staff, overseeing exams, lesson plans, inspections and school meetings.

It was announced after teaching unions in Northern Ireland rejected a pay offer from their employers.

More than 80% of NASUWT members voted for strike action and almost all voted for action short of a strike.

NASUWT spokesman, Justin McCamphill, said pay and workload were their members’ biggest concerns.

“We’re taking it [strike action] because teachers haven’t been treated well. They haven’t been treated well through Covid, and they haven’t been treated well in relation to the pay offer.