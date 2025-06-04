Planning permission has been granted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for construction of a sixth form centre at St Killian’s College outside Carnlough as part of the proposed new-build.

St Killian’s is proposing to build the facility as part of its broader redevelopment already approved under a separate application for the school at Tower Road.

A council officer’s report says the location is the site of the existing technology block. The main school building (Garron Tower) and chapel are listed.

The technology block was approved for demolition under the previous approval and was to have been the location of a new handball court.

St Killian’s College. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Planning permission was granted for the demolition of the existing (non-listed) school buildings in May 2022 to allow for the construction of a new 800 pupil post-primary building.

The report says: “It is considered that this proposed educational building within a long established educational site is compatible with the landscape and distinctive character of the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

“The site is surrounded by densely forested areas and is largely screened from the surrounding road network. The scale of the proposed building is in keeping with the existing and approved buildings and will integrate into the landscape.

“The proposal seeks to provide improved facilities through the addition of a new sixth form centre. The proposal is contained within the confines of an established school site which has been approved for new school facilities.”

A design, access and heritage statement says: “The new building consists of a new two-storey, pitched roof block. In the original planning application, this accommodation was located within the existing Garron Tower.

“The design of the new sixth form centre has been informed by the design of the proposed new school buildings. Consideration was also given to the building’s proximity to the non-listed, but historically significant, St Joseph’s, with care taken to ensure the form, height and massing was carefully considered to compliment and not overshadow that of the historic building.”

On the ground floor will be sixth form IT provision and careers department with a sixth form study, two classrooms and two multi-purpose rooms on the first floor.

“Our design proposal has been developed so that it can be easily adapted to meet the schools’ changing needs over time or to suit the needs of different users,” the statement notes.

St Killian’s principal Jonny Brady said the proposed new sixth form facility will be “part of a phased approach” to the build.