New Zero Waste educational programme launched to celebrate European Week for Waste Reduction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In celebration of European Week for Waste Reduction, local reuse and repair organisation Northern Ireland Resources Network (NIRN) has launched a new zero waste environmental education programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Zero Waste Champion programme aims to embed Circular Economy principles and actions in schools across Northern Ireland, providing young people with knowledge about the Circular Economy and help to design waste out of their schools.

This pioneering pilot programme is a unique opportunity for schools to become Zero Waste Champions by participating in a series of workshops over the academic year followed by a celebration event to showcase their work. It is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland with the ambitious target of reducing consumption and introducing young people to reuse and repair as an alternative to landfill and recycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme was inspired by the successful ‘Making Circles’ and Zero Waste Schools programme developed and delivered by leading Scottish environmental education organisation Ostrero. Their work raises awareness of the Circular Economy in schools across Scotland and how these ideas can be applied in a practical way to reduce waste and promote share and repair.

User (UGC) Submitted

The interactive workshops will be delivered by Ostrero alongside NIRN members FareShare NI addressing food waste, Habitat for Humanity looking at waste diversion and Tools for Solidarity teaching stitching skills and challenging textile waste.

Minister Muir commented, “I am delighted to support this Zero Waste Champion pilot programme. This is a wonderful example of funding from the Carrier Bag Levy supporting an environmental project to improve the understanding of waste prevention issues and promote behaviour change within schools and the community.”

NIRN recognises the engagement of young people at an early age is necessary to change behaviours and attitudes towards products and materials as waste but rather as resources that can be used continuously through reuse and repair. The programme has been developed by a consortium of experts to deliver engaging and enjoyable workshops to encourage more positive choices at school, home and within their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eimear Montague, Executive Director NIRN says ‘We are excited to collaborate with Local Authorities, schools and NIRN members to bring this exciting new environmental education programme to life. Young people are the next generation of decision makers and by helping them appreciate our resources early on - and equipping them with the knowledge and skills to extend the life of materials and products - we can support waste reduction and contribute to a more sustainable Northern Ireland’.

The programme is currently running as a pilot with three schools in each of the participating council areas across Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Belfast City Council, Derry City and Strabane Borough Council and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

The pilot is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Education and Rural Affairs through the Carrier Bag Levy, with the aim of rolling out the programme to schools across all council areas in autumn 2025. The programme will also be developed to include Zero Waste Champions in communities and workplaces following the pilot.

European Week for Waste Reduction runs 16-24 November to raise awareness of waste reduction initiatives and inspire communities, individuals, local authorities and educational establishments to take actions. To see what is happening across Northern Ireland during the campaign check out www.ewwr.eu