NI BTEC results disruption possible

It is not yet clear how many, if any, in NI will be impacted, but the exams body responsible has said that up to 7,000 across the UK could be affected.

The Pearson Awarding Organisation said those students are “currently ineligible to receive their grade as they do not meet the qualification criteria at this time”.

The situation has been described as “unacceptable” by Sarah Hannafin, senior policy advisor for school leaders’ union NAHT.

Up to 7,000 BTEC students across the UK could be affected by the problems at the Pearson exams organisation

She said: “Despite the differences in the arrangements for unit assessments due to the pandemic and the complexity this has created, the exam boards have a responsibility to ensure that results are issued on time for all students, whose next steps may depend on their result.

“It is an unacceptable situation for potentially 7,000 students to be without their BTEC results this week. This will cause unnecessary anxiety and stress as young people seek to confirm their places with sixth forms, colleges and training providers.

“And with no result, how can they celebrate their achievements with family and friends?”

In a statement to the News Letter last night, a spokesperson for Stormont’s Department of Education said: “The department is aware that Pearson Awarding Organisation has notified CCEA Regulation that a number of level 2 BTEC results may not be available to some pupils in Northern Ireland on Thursday. CCEA Regulation is liaising with Pearson and the department is closely monitoring the situation.”

The spokesperson added: “CCEA Regulation has written to schools advising if they do not have results for any pupils, they should contact the awarding organisation in the first instance.

“However, they can also contact CCEA Regulation who can liaise with the awarding organisation on their behalf.”

A spokesperson for Pearson said: “We have a dedicated team in place to work with schools and colleges to obtain and validate any outstanding information.

“Our focus is on running those eligibility checks and providing any results as quickly as possible to students. As always, we are grateful to the partnership of schools and colleges who are tirelessly supporting us in this work.”

Pearson said that changes this year, made in order to take into account disruption to teaching and learning during the pandemic, had “added more complexity to the process” and that without full information they are unable to award students their results.

The organisation added that not all of the 7,000 students would necessarily be expecting a grade today due to not having completed all the modules, and stressed the flexibility that is built into the modular courses.