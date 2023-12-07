NI education chiefs appeal to Chris Heaton-Harris to address 'chronic underfunding' of schools

​​Education leaders in Northern Ireland have urged the secretary of state to “end the cycle of chronic underfunding”.

The letter to Chris Heaton-Harris called for pupils in Northern Ireland to be treated equally with their peers in the rest of the UK

In a joint letter, the chief executives of the seven main education bodies said children and young people in the province should be treated equitably with those in the rest of the UK.

It comes as the assembly and executive continue to be collapsed leaving senior civil servants to lead departments with limited powers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the absence of ministers Chris Heaton-Harris set a budget amid challenging financial circumstances with Stormont having two years to pay off an almost £300 million overspend.

Earlier this year Mr Heaton-Harris announced that an allocation of £75million for Northern Ireland in the autumn statement will be used to reduce Stormont’s overspend.

The education leaders said they noted that decision “with concern”, claiming it “penalises the children of today and tomorrow” and should be a “much-needed investment required in public services”.

“Our children and young people in Northern Ireland continue to be let down by the increasing challenges resulting from over a decade of chronic underfunding,” they wrote to Mr Heaton-Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the chief executives of the seven main education bodies we are writing to implore you to end this cycle and treat our children and young people equitably.”

They raised ongoing industrial action by teachers and school support workers over pay, as well as “inadequate funding” for the fabric of the school estate and an increasing demand for support for young people with special educational needs.

“Our staff are the very bedrock of the education system ensuring that our children have the opportunity to attain the best start in life,” they said.

“It is essential that as a society we value and invest in the education of our children and young people and in future generations to come and collectively we strongly repeat our call for sustained investment, fair pay for all our staff and continued investment in the transformation of services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lack of investment in education, in the early years of our children’s lives today, will have an ever increasing impact on the economy, justice system and health systems tomorrow.

“The underinvestment that has continued over the past financial year exacerbates an already unsustainable situation.”

Moving into 2024, they told Mr Heaton-Harris that it is “critical that education in Northern Ireland is funded equitably in line with other UK regions”.

“A child in Strabane should be entitled to the same level of investment as a child in Sunderland, Swansea or Stirling,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would welcome the opportunity to meet with you at your earliest convenience to discuss the significant challenges facing the education system which we anticipate will remain the position into 2024/25 and beyond.”