NI marketing technology platform collabs with NRC to increase profitability

Founded in 2020 and headed up by a small team with decades of experience in digital, GetSociable is creating a one-stop-shop marketing technology (MarTech) platform for businesses in the hospitality, leisure, tourism and creative industries.

The platform does this by maximising online engagement with their target audiences pre, during and post visit through personalised and immersive content.

This allows the platform to deliver on awareness, consideration, conversion and loyalty whilst consumers save time and money, something which allows for enhanced experiences through the aggregated feed from venues, events and performers.

GetSociable has availed of expert training and guidance from Northern Regional College

The company’s vision is to become the go-to app for anyone planning their social moments whether in their own hometown, city or elsewhere, therefore giving huge exposure to its business customers.

Peter McCleery, CEO of GetSociable, said: “We worked with NRC on our GetSociable MarTech platform, and the results surpassed our expectations. By the time the project was complete, the team were empowered to deliver high quality outputs that have helped to lay the foundations for future implementation.

“Following this collaboration, we are currently in the process of building new innovative features ahead of piloting the platform in our first city, then scaling throughout the rest of the UK & Ireland and beyond. It’s an exciting time for the company and we’re grateful for the significant part that the College played in this.”

Brian McGee, technical specialist within NRC’s business engagement team explained how the College worked with the GetSociable team on two distinct projects.

The first project was an Innovation Voucher to assist with the research and development into suitable techniques and technologies to produce useful and insightful business data for the firm’s business customers.

The project was conducted in conjunction with a data scientist and looked at the most common data which hospitality venues will need from the GetSociable system in order to enable them to make decisions about order placement and promotions as well as understanding the benefits that the company’s system brings to their business.

Brian explained: “The College assisted GetSociable by working through the technical aspects of the database tables required, the data collection, the calculation system and the presentation of the final result as a dashboard for the businesses.”

The second project involved InnovateUs working with the startup to understand the techniques necessary to implement a new display in their app for venues to promote their events, specials, promotions and other notable features in an interactive compact way suitable for the customer to make quick planning decisions on the move or at least from their phones.

The College helped the team to work through visualisations of the display, what would be included on the individual cells of the display and how the navigation would work in the display. They also researched how plugins could implement the functionality required and the coding necessary to integrate them.