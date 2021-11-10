NI pupils and schools get new safeguarding app

Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The Safer Schools NI app, designed and created by INEQE Safeguarding Group, is a digital library of age-appropriate safeguarding resources for teachers, parents, carers, children and young people.

Launching the app at INEQE headquarters, Ms McIlveen said: “Children and young people are spending more time using digital devices. As the lines between their lives offline and online become more blurred, it is important for all of us in education to make online safeguarding a priority.”

The Safer Schools NI app is customised for each school, meaning teachers and staff will find their school news feed with essential updates and information, and a calendar with important dates.

The minister added: “The digital world can be a great place to chat with friends, family, play games and learn. However, there are also risks and this app is designed to provide protection from potential harm. I want young people to learn how to protect themselves and know what to do if something goes wrong.”

Jim Gamble, chief executive of INEQE Safeguarding Group, said: “School staff can access safeguarding information and a range of resources relating to safeguarding in the context of social media, including digital imagery, bullying, sexting and gaming.

“The pupils’ app is split into primary and post primary which provides access to age-appropriate information, advice and guidance on how to be safer. Topics include image sharing, bullying, how to manage personal information and privacy considerations.”