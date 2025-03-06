NI Water welcomes aspiring engineers to Hybrid Work Experience Programme

NI Water opened its doors to 20 aspiring engineers from schools across Northern Ireland to participate in the second of three new Hybrid Work Experience opportunities planned by the company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This series, developed in partnership with the leading social mobility charity, Speakers for Schools, provides students aged 16-19 with the opportunity to gain invaluable insights into careers they are interested in.

Following the success of their first work experience session in November which focused on science careers at NI Water, a place on the engineering programme was highly sought after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students participated in two days of virtual sessions led by NI Water engineers, giving them a deeper understanding of the crucial role engineering plays in delivering water. This programme culminated in an in-person day at Dorisland Water Treatment Works, where students enjoyed a tour of the facility, and engaged in fun, hands-on challenges designed to illustrate how engineering is integral to the water delivery process.

NI Water Engineering Work Experience Programme

NI Water’s Head of HR Operations, Helen Devlin explained: "We are thrilled to offer these hybrid work experience opportunities to the next generation of engineers. It’s been fantastic to see the students so engaged throughout the three day programme. We have been able to give them a real taste of what a career in engineering in NI Water could look like.

"Not only do our programmes provide invaluable hands-on experience and insights from our award-winning teams, but they open doors for young people to explore exciting careers while promoting social mobility across Northern Ireland”.

The multi-award-winning employer will host more hybrid work experience programmes, with the next programme, focusing on careers in Finance, taking place in June 2025, so keep an eye out on https://www.speakersforschools.org for more details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This series of hybrid work experience programmes is delivered in partnership with Speakers for Schools, a UK-based charity committed to increasing social mobility by providing young people with access to career development opportunities.

Students pictured with Gary Curran, NI Water Director of Engineering and Sustainability participating in the Engineering Work Experience Programme