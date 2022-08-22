Non-identical twins get identical grades

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twins Zara and Olivia Kennedy at the Girls' Model School in Belfast on Thursday August 18 2022 getting their AS Level results. They studied different subjects yet by coincidence they both got the same grades, two As and a B

Zara and Olivia Kennedy, 17, chose different AS level subjects at the Girls’ Model School in Belfast – in Zara’s case Sports Science, and Double Award Science, in Olivia’s case Sociology, Science and Geography – but they ended up with exactly the same grades.

Zara, pictured on the left at school on results day on Thursday, got two As and a B, Olivia, on the right, likewise got two As and a B.

Olivia said: “I am over the moon.”