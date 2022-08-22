Non-identical twins get identical grades
Even when these twin sisters do something differently, the similarity between them is such that it turns out the same.
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 6:55 am
Zara and Olivia Kennedy, 17, chose different AS level subjects at the Girls’ Model School in Belfast – in Zara’s case Sports Science, and Double Award Science, in Olivia’s case Sociology, Science and Geography – but they ended up with exactly the same grades.
Zara, pictured on the left at school on results day on Thursday, got two As and a B, Olivia, on the right, likewise got two As and a B.
Olivia said: “I am over the moon.”
The siblings, from north Belfast, are looking forward to their last year at school, which is about to begin.