Almost 14,000 primary school children will take the new common academic selection test in schools across Northern Ireland this Saturday.

The Schools' Entrance Assessment Group (SEAG) test will be run in all 62 post-primary schools in the province.

The new test replaces the need for the previous two tests and eliminates pressure on children to take two different tests if they were interested in applying to schools which required different tests.

November 2022 saw the last tests run by the AQE (Association of Quality Education) and the PPTC (Post Primary Transfer Consortium) both of which are now replaced by SEAG.

The new SEAG academic selection test will be taken at schools across Northern Ireland this Saturday. (Generic photo).

Sinn Fein Education Minister Catriona Ruane abolished the official test - the 11-plus – in 2007, however grammar schools and parents collaborated to create their own private tests in response.

The issue is hotly debated by political parties and academics, but many grammar schools continue to use academic selection as a key plank of their application process.

Some say it is unncessary and unfair to put children under pressure but others argue that the test is voluntary and believe that academically gifted children will perform better with peers of similar ability.

Michael Carville, SEAG Chairperson and principal of Regent House Grammar School in Newtownards, sent his best wishes to children sitting the SEAG test this weekend,

“After several years of detailed planning I am delighted that we have successfully reached the point of almost 14000 children sitting the SEAG assessments on the 11th and 25th of November," he said. "Pupils will be warmly welcomed into schools which have worked very hard to ensure everything runs smoothly for the children. Everyone involved with SEAG congratulates the children on their hard work preparing for the assessments and wishes them all the very best over the next few weeks and beyond."

The two SEAG Entrance Assessments will take place on Saturday 11 November 2023 (Paper 1) and Saturday 25 November 2023 (Paper 2). Results will be published on 27 January.

Each paper will feature English and maths questions. There will also be a mixture of multiple choice and open questions. Irish-language versions of the transfer test will also be provided.The test costs £20 per pupil, or it will be free for pupils who can claim free school meals.