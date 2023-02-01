Northern Ireland school confirms to parents that it is working with police on 'safeguarding' issue

Entrance to Lagan College, via Google StreetView

The chairman of Lagan College, Francis Martin, informed parents in a letter.

The News Letter has invited the school to comment.

The Education Authority, meanwhile, has said the issue has been referred to police and added that it would be "inappropriate" to comment further.

In his letter to parents, Mr Martin wrote that both the Board of Governors and the school's principal have been "dealing with a safeguarding issue."

He continued: "Whilst I cannot comment on the individual circumstances of this case, I want to take this opportunity to provide reassurance to you and your family that your child’s safety and wellbeing continues to be our top priority.

"We are fully adhering to our Child Protection and Safeguarding Policy and procedures. Lagan College has robust safeguarding measures in place and, where a concern is brought to our attention, immediate action is taken to remove any potential risk."

Mr Martin also provided parents with a copy of the school's safeguarding policies.