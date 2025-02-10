Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland’s students will get a few extra days off school this month 🎒

In Northern Ireland, young people have several slightly shorter school breaks than their peers across the UK

These usually include February half-term and Christmas

But there are still a number of bank holidays and half term breaks parents should be aware of early in the year

Although schools in England, Wales, and Scotland let out for a week in February, Northern Ireland’s mid-term (beginning on Thursday, 13 February this year) is a little more like a long weekend. But pupils here get an extra long eight-week summer holiday, two weeks more than their peers from the rest of the UK, to help make up for the fact that some of their other breaks throughout the year are shorter.

The dates for these holidays are laid out by the Department of Education, and are usually pretty consistent across most schools in Northern Ireland - although it does specify that schools can operate on those dates at their own discretion, “to suit their individual circumstances”.

Here is a general guide to when Northern Ireland’s school terms will begin and end throughout the rest of 2025. Schools are also closed on Bank Holidays when they fall within term time, so we’ve made sure to include those as well.

Northern Ireland’s term and school holiday dates 2025

Spring term

Friday, 3 January: Start of spring term

Start of spring term Thursday, 13 February - Friday, 14 February: February half-term

February half-term Monday, 17 March: St Patrick’s Day

St Patrick’s Day Thursday, 17 April - Friday, 25 April: Easter holidays

Summer term

Monday, 28 April: Summer term begins

Summer term begins Monday, 5 May: May Day

May Day Monday, 26 May: Spring bank holiday

Spring bank holiday Tuesday, 1 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September: Start of new school year

Start of new school year Thursday, 30 October 2024 - Friday, 31 October: Halloween

Halloween Monday, 22 December 2025 to Friday, 2 January 2026: Christmas and New Year holidays