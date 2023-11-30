A UUP peer has pressed the UK Government to detail what discussions it has had with devolved governments and unions on why teaching salaries in Northern Ireland are significanly lower than GB.

Lord Rogan tabled the Parliamentary question the day after all five teaching unions in Northern Ireland held their latest day of strike action over pay, causing huge disruption to schools across the Province. Members of the Northern Ireland Teachers Council (NITC) are planning an additional four full-day strikes to take place in the spring term on dates to be agreed.

Lord Rogan said that a newly qualified teacher in Northern Ireland starts on an annual salary of £24,137, some £6-8000 less than the £32,217 in Scotland, £30,000 in England (outside London) and £30,742 in Wales.

Lord Rogan said: “New teachers in Scotland will receive a pay rise in January, meaning they will earn more than £8,000 more than their counterparts in Northern Ireland who work every bit as hard.

“Teachers beginning their careers in England and Wales also receive significantly more than those in Northern Ireland.

“This week’s industrial action in local schools has brought this issue back to the fore, together with the fact that teachers in Northern Ireland have not received a pay rise for more than three years.

“In these circumstances, is not surprising that schools across the province are struggling to recruit and retain teaching staff, with many choosing to seek employment in Great Britain or leave the profession altogether.”