Following the first week of strike action taken by its members working in councils, the housing executive and education, Unite has confirmed that a further day of strike action is now planned by workers at the Education Authority (EA) on Friday.

The strike announcement comes ahead of a meeting involving workforce reps from across all NJC-pay sectors this week which is likely to determine the union’s wider strategy to win improvements to pay.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham paid tribute to the continued efforts of her members in local authorities and education: “Workers in local authorities, housing executive and education in Northern Ireland launched their campaign to win a decent pay deal with a powerful first week of strike action.

Striking union workers took their protest about fair pay to the steps of Stormont in Belfast on Thursday. A rally was held at Parliament Buildings as Unite union members continue their week-long strike action. Staff including classroom assistants, school bus drivers, Housing Executive and council workers where among those who took part in the rally. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“If they don’t want more of the same these employers will have to come to the table witha realistic offer. The workers can count on my union’s full support every step of the way.”

Lead Regional Officer for Education, Kieran Ellison, confirmed the strike would include his union’s membership working in the EA: “We have notified the employer that our members working in the Education Authority will be taking a further day of strike on Friday.

“Given most of these workers are school bus drivers, it is likely that this strike action will result in considerable disruption to school transport. Full responsibility for this lies with the Education Authority who have failed to make any response even after the first week of strike action. We are calling on them to come forward with a realistic pay offer to address our members’ pay expectations.”

