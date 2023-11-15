Staff in some 1,800 schools are on strike tomorrow in a dispute which a leading union says only the Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris can resolve.

The action will cause huge disruption to parents as they scramble to find alternative child care arrangements.

Classroom assistants, drivers, catering staff, caretakers, cleaners, technicians and bus escorts are taking part in 24 hours of industrial action over pay and job grading.

The Education Authority (EA) said four non-teaching trade unions, UNISON, UNITE the UNION, NIPSA and GMB, are taking part.

Unite the Union members at the picket line at St. Gerard's School in Belfast on Wednesday. Significant disruption to school transport is expected on Wednesday as four unions go on strike today. Almost 800 school support staff with Unite - the majority transport workers - are walking out as part of an ongoing dispute over a pay and grading review. On Thursday school staff from Unison, GMB and Nipsa will join the strike. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

UNISON said discussions on pay reform were promised in 2019 but the Covid pandemic stalled movement.

"Education workers understood that but efforts to get negotiations going have ground to a halt," the union said in a statement. "Members recognise there is some goodwill in the Education Authority to get this matter sorted. But the EA continue to tell us there is no agreed funding to support negotiations. The Department of Education have been sitting on the fence. Where is their voice in support of this just cause?

"The Northern Ireland Secretary of State, now responsible for the Education budget, should be told in no uncertain terms that asking workers to wait until an Executive and the Assembly returns is just not good enough."

In a statement, the GMB said at least 2,500 school staff across 1,800 Northern Ireland schools will walk out today in the biggest strike the Education Authority has seen for years.

Alan Perry, GMB Senior Organiser, said: “Enough is enough - GMB members are among the lowest paid across the education sector.

“Given the current cost of living crisis, they just can't cope anymore. This is just the start. There will be strikes across the authority until our members’ concerns and right to fair pay are addressed.”

The details of action by the four unions are as follows;-

• UNISON - full day strike action on Thursday, 16 November 2023.

• Unite the Union – two-day strike action commencing at 00.01 hours on Wednesday, 15 November 2023 and continuing up to Thursday, 16 November 2023 at 23.59 hours.

• NIPSA - a two-hour stoppage strike action commencing from their members’ normal start time on Thursday, 16 November 2023.

• GMB – full day strike action on Thursday, 16 November 2023 from 12.01 am until 11.59 pm.

UNISON, UNITE the UNION, NIPSA and GMB members will revert to continuous action short of strike action on Friday, 17 November 2023.

NIPSA said their members involved in the action also work in support services and Education Authority headquarters.

They described the action as being around four points: pay and grading review, job evaluation, pay differentials, and education cuts.

They said their members have been engaged in action short of strike action since November 6, after an “overwhelming ballot endorsed the plan”.

The strike action on Thursday has been described as the first escalation of the action.

Earlier this week DUP MP Carla Lockhart said Chris Heaton-Harris’ ongoing denial that he has the power to intervene is "verging on the ridiculous now when he has stepped into other aspects of education provision here".

Department of Education permanent secretary Dr Mark Browne said on Friday urged unions to reconsider a pay award which he said was agreed on 1 November, for 2023-24.

Healthy Kidz, a community interest company that provides PE and after schools coaching and support across Northern Ireland has laid on a fun day for pupils in Lurgan, Craigavon Area

The organisation is holding the fun days at four venues, each of which can hold 70 children.

Regional Coordinator Niall Gavin said: "Parents have been absolutely delighted about our fun days - as have the schools, who have promoted them through their social media to parents. It has been very well received."