Northern Ireland SEN: Some families ‘left behind’ in new special education supports for young adults
Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald announced on Monday proposals for young people with special educational needs to have better access to learning opportunities after leaving school.
Alma White, of Calebs Cause NI, said that she “recognised the intention” behind the Stormont announcement, and said it would be welcomed by some parents of children with additional needs.
She said that although the minister’s “heart was in the right place”, she was disappointed and said some parents were feeling like their children were “invisible”.
Speaking at Stormont, she said: “For families like ours, this changes nothing.
“Our son Caleb, Denise (Geary)’s daughter Rebecca, and many others like them are still being left behind.
“This statement offers no clarity on what happens after school for young people with complex medical and educational needs.
“It offers no guarantee of a future that includes them. Quite simply we’re heartbroken.”
She called on the Executive to consider the cases of families whose children cannot access further education or employment.
She also pledged to represent the right of all young people to “live beyond school gates” and “not just those who fit into existing boxes”.
Speaking in the Assembly on Monday, Ms Archibald set out proposals for better learner supports, including in further and higher education settings, apprenticeships, and in careers’ advice.
The proposals include putting in place a Transition Support Service to facilitate the move after school to new learning settings.
The plan also includes an aim to increase access to apprenticeships and opportunities in higher education for those with learning disabilities.
Software solutions for autistic people and a new careers portal have also been proposed for the Department’s Careers Service.
“Supporting young people with SEN (special educational needs) is a key priority in the Programme for Government, reflecting our commitment to ensuring that every young person in our society is given the opportunity to thrive,” Ms Archibald said.
“Following a review of current provision and legislative protections, I am bringing forward proposals which will enhance opportunities for school leavers with SEN to access the learning, support and guidance they need and deserve.”
She added: “These proposals aim to break down the barriers that too often hinder young people with disabilities from reaching their full potential after school.
“These plans will require significant collaboration and I will work with colleagues across the Executive to secure the resources and changes needed to support young people with SEN.”