Northern Ireland Storm Isha: List of schools closed by extreme weather conditions - power cuts and fallen trees
The following is the list of schools closed across Northern Ireland today due to Storm Isha.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The list was up to date as from 9:11am this morning.
- Nettlefield Primary School, Radnor Street, Belfast – due to adverse weather.
- St Mary's Primary School, Cloughcor, Strabane – due to no electricity.
- Killinchy Primary School, Killinchy, Co Down – due to no electricity.
- Meadow Bridge Primary School, Hillsborough – due to no electricity.
- Millennium Integrated Primary School, Carrduff – due to road closures.
Please send any further photos or reports of storm damage, such as trees blocking roads, to [email protected]