Northern Ireland Storm Isha: List of schools closed by extreme weather conditions - power cuts and fallen trees

The following is the list of schools closed across Northern Ireland today due to Storm Isha.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 10:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 10:54 GMT
  • Nettlefield Primary School, Radnor Street, Belfast – due to adverse weather.
  • St Mary's Primary School, Cloughcor, Strabane – due to no electricity.
A tree branch fallen on a car on Lisburn Road in Belfast during Storm Isha. Picture date: Sunday January 21, 2024. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA WireA tree branch fallen on a car on Lisburn Road in Belfast during Storm Isha. Picture date: Sunday January 21, 2024. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
A tree branch fallen on a car on Lisburn Road in Belfast during Storm Isha. Picture date: Sunday January 21, 2024. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
  • Killinchy Primary School, Killinchy, Co Down – due to no electricity.
  • Meadow Bridge Primary School, Hillsborough – due to no electricity.
  • Millennium Integrated Primary School, Carrduff – due to road closures.

Please send any further photos or reports of storm damage, such as trees blocking roads, to [email protected]

