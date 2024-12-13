Northern Ireland teachers’ representative body NITC concerned over appointment of DUP MLA Mervyn Storey as chairman of Education Authority

A teachers’ representative body has expressed concern over the appointment of Mervyn Storey as chairman of the Education Authority.

Mr Storey, a DUP councillor and former MLA, was appointed by his party colleague and Education Minister Paul Givan.

The EA is a non-departmental body sponsored by the Department of Education. It is responsible for ensuring that efficient and effective primary and secondary education services are available to meet the needs of children and young people.

Welcoming the appointment, Mr Givan said Mr Storey brings a “wealth of expertise and experience” to the role.

A teachers’ representative body has expressed concern over the appointment of Mervyn Storey as chairman of the Education Authority.

The minister said it came at a critical moment as the Government seeks to “transform” the education system.

Mr Givan added: “There could be no one better placed to drive forward our agenda than Mervyn.”

However, the Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council (NITC) are “concerned as to whose agenda the Minister is referring”.

The NITC said in a statement: “We share the concerns expressed in other quarters regarding the recent appointments to key positions in the Education sector.

“We in the NITC are committed to working to ensure that all appointments in the education system are fair and equitable, especially in light of legislative change.”

It called for assurances that office holders are “equally committed to these same high standards”.

Sinn Fein said the appointment raises important questions for the Education Minister.

The party’s education spokesperson said he would be raising the matter with the Education Committee.

Pat Sheehan MLA said: “The Education Minister has a responsibility to demonstrate a clear commitment to transparency and independence in the oversight and management of our education system which must serve equally and fairly all sections of our community.”

