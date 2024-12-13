A teachers’ representative body has expressed concern over the appointment of Mervyn Storey as chairman of the Education Authority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Storey, a DUP councillor and former MLA, was appointed by his party colleague and Education Minister Paul Givan.

The EA is a non-departmental body sponsored by the Department of Education. It is responsible for ensuring that efficient and effective primary and secondary education services are available to meet the needs of children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcoming the appointment, Mr Givan said Mr Storey brings a “wealth of expertise and experience” to the role.

A teachers’ representative body has expressed concern over the appointment of Mervyn Storey as chairman of the Education Authority.

The minister said it came at a critical moment as the Government seeks to “transform” the education system.

Mr Givan added: “There could be no one better placed to drive forward our agenda than Mervyn.”

However, the Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council (NITC) are “concerned as to whose agenda the Minister is referring”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NITC said in a statement: “We share the concerns expressed in other quarters regarding the recent appointments to key positions in the Education sector.

“We in the NITC are committed to working to ensure that all appointments in the education system are fair and equitable, especially in light of legislative change.”

It called for assurances that office holders are “equally committed to these same high standards”.

Sinn Fein said the appointment raises important questions for the Education Minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The party’s education spokesperson said he would be raising the matter with the Education Committee.