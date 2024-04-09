Northern Ireland teaching unions accept pay offer and end all industrial action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council, which includes the five largest teaching unions, and management side formally ratified the pay agreement for 2021-2023 on Tuesday.

A deal has not been agreed for this year, however unions say the agreement marks the end of all industrial action.

NASUWT members on the picket lines at Malone Integrated College in November.

The agreement will see the starting salary for teachers increase to £30,000 and pay scales increase by 10.4% plus £1,000.

Caoimhin MacColaim, chairman of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (Into) northern committee, said the offer is “not perfect” but “represents a significant uplift in pay for all teachers and school leaders”.

Mark McTaggart, Into northern secretary, added: “The NITC will continue to work together for full pay restoration, beginning with renewed negotiation around a pay settlement for the year beginning September 2024.”

Education Minister Paul Givan welcomed the agreement.

“This settlement will see the end to all industrial action by teachers and school leaders which has been ongoing since May 2022,” he said.

“Teachers and school leaders play a vital role in the Northern Ireland education system, and I want to put on record my appreciation for the hard work they do on a daily basis.

“The cessation of industrial action will increase stability in our schools and provide the basis for continued improvement throughout the education sector.”

Mr Givan also said he is seeking funding for the Education Authority Pay and Grading review for support staff, who also engaged in strike action over the past six months.

“I am very encouraged that business case approval has now been received from the Department of Finance to enable issues to be progressed with the current grading structure for support staff,” he said.