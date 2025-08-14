Northern Ireland UK number one in A-level results - or is it?

Northern Ireland is ranked number one out of all the UK nations for A-level results – but is it truly the best performing area.

Three of the UK’s four nations sit A-levels exams, England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Scotland has a different system.

Today it emerged that three out of every 10 pupils in Northern Ireland scored top marks, reaching the A* or A grades in at least one subject.

With 30.2% of the province’s getting those grades compared to 28.2% in England and 29.5% in Wales, it looks like Northern Ireland is enjoying its regular pole position as the best performing part of the UK.

Students jump for joy after receiving good news in their A-level results at Rathmore Grammar School, Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

But the picture isn’t so cut and dried, especially regions England’s are brought into play instead of considering the average across the whole country.

England has a huge amount of disparity in how its districts do, with more than 9% between its best performing region and its worst.

When regional totals are considered, London has 32.1% of pupils scoring top marks, while the South-East 31.2% – meaning Northern Ireland could actually be in third place.

Regardless of how the UK’s performance leaderboards are drawn up, the province’s pupils can now put years of work and months of worry behind them as they move on to the next chapter of their lives.

Education Minister Paul Givan with Rathmore Grammar head girl Cliodhna Logan (second left), Molly Melville and head boy Isaac Robinson on A-level result day. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

At Sullivan Upper School in Holywood, Co Down, a number of students arrived early on Thursday morning to get their long-awaited results in the school gym.

Among them was Hollie Wilson who said she was excited after achieving an A in geography, a B in history and a B in government and politics.

She said: “I needed three Bs to get into university at York.

“I got all that I needed but I also got the A in the subject that I wanted to prove myself most in so I’m very happy that I got that A. I am going to study international relations and politics and I am very excited.”

Gavin Duffy receiving his A-level results at Rathmore Grammar School in Finaghy, Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Isabelle Myles was delighted to receive A*s in biology, chemistry and further maths.

She said: “I am hoping to study medicine at the University of Liverpool. My offer was for two Bs so I’ve got in.

“I am very excited. Two years of hard work and it has paid off so I’m very happy.

“It is just a lot of relief for all of us.

Rathmore Grammar School head girl Cliodhna Logan receives her A-level results. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“I want to be a doctor. The two parts, science and the human body, they are fascinating. To be able to use my skills to help people live their lives to the fullest would just be amazing. I have always wanted to do neuroscience but I guess we’ll see what happens when I begin studying.”

Robbie Barnett will be going to Cambridge to study natural science after receiving A*s in chemistry, physics and further maths.

He said: “I am very relieved, very happy.”

Regarding his university course, he said: “My mum did it. It is a mixed science course, there are physics modules and world leaders will be teaching it.”

Meanwhile, pupils attended Rathmore Grammar School in Belfast were paid a visit from Education Minister Paul Givan.

Head girl Cliodhna Logan said she did “better than expected” after receiving four A*s in chemistry, biology, maths and physics.

Molly Melville receiving her A-level results at Rathmore Grammar School in Finaghy, Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

She now aims to study medicine at Queen’s University, Belfast.

She said: “There are so many different ways you can go in that, it will probably take me a bit of time to work it out, I’ve got five years to do that.

“I was just hoping I would get enough to get me into Queen’s, so is a big relief.

“My folks were not expecting it either, they said I got better than what I deserved! There were a few last-minute cramming sessions.”

Molly Melville received four A*s and an A. Her impressive collection of results included Spanish, which she did outside of school.

She said: “Honestly I didn’t know what to expect, it was kind of a toss-up. Since I’d done the exams so long ago I’d kind of forgotten how they went. It was a surprise this morning.”

She said she now wants to study medicine.

She said: “I really like the thought of helping people and I really like the research aspect of it, kind of making a difference in the world.”

Gavin Duffy will study music and King’s College London after receiving an A* in the subject as well as two further As, also winning a choral scholarship.

He said: “I think there are more opportunities there for me, I can’t wait to live there and explore there. It will be amazing.

“I am over the moon, it’s the only place in London which offers choral scholarships.