Northern Regional College: Get your ‘sneak peek’ of the new Causeway Campus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Regional College is opening the doors of its Causeway Campus on Tuesday, August 27 to the public, for a ‘sneak peek’ of the stunning innovative learning space in Coleraine.

Set to open to students for 2024/25 academic year, the 12,600 m2 new purpose-built campus is in the heart of the Coleraine community, and will deliver a widened curriculum for school-leavers, adult learners and business professionals in Coleraine and the wider area.

For a glimpse of Causeway’s world-class learning environment and facilities and to find out more about courses available starting in September, call in anytime between 10am and 3pm on August 27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...