Northern Regional College Students Collaborate With Mid And East Antrim Borough Council On Film Promoting Positive Ageing

Northern Regional College’s Level 3 Creative Media Practice students have produced a powerful short film, Love Later Life, in collaboration with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. The project, which was officially showcased on Tuesday 30th September, highlights the importance of positive ageing and the vital role older people play in society.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The short film forms part of the students’ coursework and has been several months in the making. From concept and coordination through to filming and editing, the students led the production process, gaining valuable real-world experience in creative media.

Love Later Life draws on the voices and lived experiences of older residents across the borough, aligning closely with the Council’s Age Friendly Strategy. The Council co-ordinated statutory and voluntary organisations, along with the College, bringing life to the strategy, which seeks to build an inclusive community where people of all ages can live long, healthy and fulfilling lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Wilsdon, Curriculum Area Manager for Creative Media at Northern Regional College, said, “This collaboration has given our students an incredible opportunity to apply their skills to a real-world project that carries such an important social message. The students have shown professionalism and creativity throughout and we are proud of how they have used their talents to promote positive ageing in our community. They have also gained huge insight about the valuable contribution older people make and how they can learn from those lived experiences!”

Northern Regional College Level 3 Creative Media Practice students presenting their short film Love Later Life.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, added, “This project is a wonderful example of intergenerational collaboration. By working with Northern Regional College students, we have been able to share the voices of older people in our community while also inspiring the next generation of creative professionals. Launching as part of Positive Ageing Month in October, the film reflects the core aim of our Age Friendly Strategy, ensuring older people feel valued, included and empowered to play a full role in society.”

The Love Later Life project is part of Finest Films’ Positive Ageing initiative, in collaboration with the College to bridge the gap between generations and challenge negative stereotypes around ageing. The Council’s Age Friendly Strategy work is an innovative and ongoing project which will see further interaction between statutory and voluntary organisations supporting older members of the community, as well as raising awareness of the vital contribution they make.

October is Positive Ageing Month, an annual celebration of older people, with an extensive and diverse range of events and workshops taking place across Mid and East Antrim. These activities are designed to encourage social interaction, promote wellbeing, and ensure older residents feel connected and supported within their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The premiere event was attended by Level 2 and Level 3 media students, Mid and East Antrim Council representatives, and Northern Regional College staff.