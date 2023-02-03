The college has teamed up with Manufacturing & Engineering Growth & Advancement (MEGA) to provide Level 2 and Level 3 engineering apprenticeships.

David Lynn, Curriculum Area Manager for Engineering, said: “Previously, engineering apprenticeships were only offered at our Ballymena and Newtownabbey campuses but with so many potential employment opportunities in the Magherafelt area, we felt young people should be able to train in their local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The engineering apprentices will be employed as full-time members of staff. Typically, they will spend three to four days a week with their employer, and one or two days a week in college studying for a national recognised engineering qualification.

L-R: Alison Smyth, HR Executive at Tobermore Concrete; Peter Gormley, Managing Director at Sperrin Metal; Elita Frid, Education & Industry Engagement Manager at MEGA; Northern Regional College’s Ryan Stirling, lecturer in Engineering, and David Lynn, Curriculum Area Manager for Engineering

“The apprenticeship programme allows young people to ‘earn as they learn’ and is an alternative pathway to university,” he added.

Goods produced by Mid Ulster companies, including crushing and screening machines, recycling machines, aeroplane steps, airport buses, PPE and award-winning blinds and trailers are exported all over the world, contributing billions of pounds each year to Northern Ireland economy.

Maria Curran, MEGA Project Director, said the MEGA cluster of industry companies is “delighted” to welcome these two engineering apprenticeship programmes:

“The introduction of the Level 2 and Level 3 Engineering apprenticeships at Northern Regional College’s Magherafelt campus will benefit both young people and employers. Students who are from the local area will be able to complete the training aspect of their apprenticeship close to home while local companies will gain access to pipeline talent. The manufacturing and engineering sector will provide apprentices with high-value, long-term employment, resulting in highly skilled apprentices, ready for local employment within international companies.”

Northern Regional College offers a comprehensive range of qualifications for school leavers and full-time and part-time courses for adults, apprenticeships and traineeships, as well as professional qualifications and university accredited courses and a range of business services to support the business community.

There will be an open day at the college’s Magherafelt campus on Tuesday February 7, 4-8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad