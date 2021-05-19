Parents of P6 pupils are being invited to submit questions for the Education Minister ahead of the minister’s meeting with the Parentkind and #BringItBackToPrimary groups to discuss the AQE entrance assessments.

The two groups are due to have a video call with Peter Weir and senior officials on Monday, May 24.

Questions about the assessments should be submitted for consideration by 2pm on Friday, 21 May.

The organisers have said the video call will be recorded to be shared on Parentkind’s website, with notice of the videolink to be shared via the Parentkind and Bring it Back to Primary social media channels.

Education Minister Peter Weir. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Urging as many parents of P6 pupils as possible to get involved, they said: “All questions are good and worth asking and we are happy to ask them on your behalf.”

All questions – which will be anonymised – should be emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]

