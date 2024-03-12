Education Minister Paul Givan at his office in Parliament Buildings at Stormont. Mr Givan has entered into correspondence with Mr Heaton-Harris to outline his concerns over funding for integrated and shared education in Northern Ireland

Giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, Paul Givan said he had received “no comfort” from Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris after he raised concerns that £150 million of funding previously earmarked for school construction projects had been moved into the UK Government’s financial settlement for the Executive.

Funds for new buildings at a number of integrated schools and shared education campuses were ringfenced in the Fresh Start Agreement in 2015.

Last month, the Department of Education said £150 million of that funding was no longer available for the schools, having been reallocated to become part of a £3.3 billion financial settlement for the recently restored devolved government.

Mr Givan gave an update to the Westminster committee, which met at Stormont.

He said: “That is something which, taking up post, I recognised very early.

“The ring-fenced funding that had been announced by the UK Government of £500 million, what was left of it in uncommitted schemes was no longer ring-fenced and had been rolled into the wider package of £3.3 billion.

“Therefore, we in education have lost that protection. That money that was there is no longer available to my department, I am having to actively bid for that as part of the wider budgetary process.

“I do believe that puts my department at a very distinct disadvantage and it also undermines the UK Government’s commitment to supporting integrated and shared education as a result of the un-ringfencing of that funding.”

The Education Minister said he entered into correspondence with Mr Heaton-Harris to outline his concerns.

He told MPs: “I have received a response four days ago from the Secretary of State which doesn’t give any comfort to me or the schools impacted.

“The response continues to hold the line that that is funding which is now available to the Executive to decide how it wants to spend that money.”

He added: “There were a number of schools already contractually committed, which the Treasury will stand over. It equates to around £300 million in terms of what is contractually committed, and the Treasury will honour that.

“There were 10 schools that I have moved into my major capital schemes within the department.

“They will continue to advance, alongside other projects, in terms of their design stage and I will take them to the point where they can be shovel-ready, and when finance becomes available they will be allocated funding.

“But they are there alongside all of the other major capital projects within my department, of which there are over 50.

“I can understand why those schools feel aggrieved, I share that grievance that having been identified through Fresh Start funding they are now part of my wider capital programme and I have to make bids to the Executive to secure that.”

Mr Givan said the one outstanding project was Strule shared campus in Co Tyrone.

Strule is the biggest school building project to be planned in Northern Ireland. It will involve more than 4,000 pupils being taught in six schools with some shared facilities.

Mr Givan said: “That is a flagship project for the Executive over the past decade.

“We are at a very advanced stage in terms of that process and I have been seeking Executive approval to identify the funding for that as part of an Executive funding stream because my department does not have the money, could not stand over the magnitude of what we need for that. It needs to be agreed by the Executive.”

SDLP MP Claire Hanna asked the minister about the way the withdrawal of the ring-fenced schools funding had been announced, suggesting it had been done “furtively”.

Mr Givan said: “I wanted to make sure that when schools would be made aware of the funding situation I would be provide them with comfort that I was taking them into my department, they would be advanced through the capital projects, they weren’t being stuck, they were continuing to advance.”